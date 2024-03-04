German Ambassador leaving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Russia - Reporter: "Do You Want War with Russia Again?"

German Ambassador leaving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared to the German Foreign Ministry a démarche and demanded clarification regarding the conversation of Bundeswehr officers about attacks on Russian territory.

"The Times" reported that intercepted conversations of Bundeswehr officers will help Russia track the transportation of SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

The publication noted that the disclosed conversation reveals information about the methods of delivering SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles.

From the audio recording of the conversation, it follows that France delivers its SCALP missiles to Ukraine using Audi Q7's. The British use Ridgeback armored vehicles for transporting Storm Shadow missiles.

"This information will help Russian intelligence track and localize them, potentially targeting such vehicles in Europe and on Ukrainian territory," writes The Times.

'1234' - German Bild reported what password Defense Minister Pistorius uses to protect valuable information from the Russians 😁

'The German Ministry of Defense has published a press statement on its website from Minister Boris Pistorius 'about the interception of BBC communications.' You can access it via an Internet link; password required. The Bundeswehr website strictly states: 'This release is password protected.' Password: 1234. Are you sure this is truly secure?'