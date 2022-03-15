Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Enlisting Doctors in the Struggle to Remove Guns (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.09.16)

The show's title is 'ENLISTING DOCTORS IN THE STRUGGLE TO REMOVE YOUR GUNS'

False flags are one thing. What if legislation is a distraction? What if your Doctor is the tool for gun removal? Why register when you can be monitored by your medical records? Tune in

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578