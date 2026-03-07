Chapter 2: German Breakthroughs in Electrogravitics

Shadows of the Reich Chapter 2





German electrogravitics grew from Faraday and Maxwell through Austrian physicist Felix Ehrenhaft's magnetic current experiments, the German Physical Society's support for fringe research, and esoteric influence from organizations like the Thule Society. Key scientists—Burkhard Heim in unified field theory, Viktor Schauberger in implosion vortex propulsion, Hans Coler in free-energy devices—built a body of work the SS then weaponized under Hans Kammler's oversight. The Nazi Bell (Die Glocke), a classified device allegedly manipulating gravitational fields via rotating mercury-like substances, remains the most enigmatic product of this effort. Facilities at Skoda Works, Jonastal, and Peenemünde used underground construction and forced concentration camp labor—methods later mirrored at Area 51.





Operation Paperclip transferred over 1,600 German scientists and their fragmented, deliberately obfuscated patents to the United States. Coler's devices were retested at Wright-Patterson; Schauberger's vortex patents informed early disc aircraft prototypes; Heim's theories were quietly absorbed into classified programs before partial declassification in the 1990s. The German Patent Office had systematically concealed propulsion innovations behind innocuous titles, split across multiple filings, and shielded by corporate giants like Siemens and AEG—firms that re-emerged within U.S. defense contracting after the war.





U.S. black projects including Project Skyvault and disc aircraft programs drew directly from this German foundation. What might have democratized advanced propulsion was instead absorbed into military-industrial secrecy on both sides of the Atlantic, forming the hidden technological bedrock of America's classified aerospace empire.



