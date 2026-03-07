BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chapter 2: German Breakthroughs in Electrogravitics
SHADOWLANDS
SHADOWLANDS
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

Shadows of the Reich Chapter 2


German electrogravitics grew from Faraday and Maxwell through Austrian physicist Felix Ehrenhaft's magnetic current experiments, the German Physical Society's support for fringe research, and esoteric influence from organizations like the Thule Society. Key scientists—Burkhard Heim in unified field theory, Viktor Schauberger in implosion vortex propulsion, Hans Coler in free-energy devices—built a body of work the SS then weaponized under Hans Kammler's oversight. The Nazi Bell (Die Glocke), a classified device allegedly manipulating gravitational fields via rotating mercury-like substances, remains the most enigmatic product of this effort. Facilities at Skoda Works, Jonastal, and Peenemünde used underground construction and forced concentration camp labor—methods later mirrored at Area 51.


Operation Paperclip transferred over 1,600 German scientists and their fragmented, deliberately obfuscated patents to the United States. Coler's devices were retested at Wright-Patterson; Schauberger's vortex patents informed early disc aircraft prototypes; Heim's theories were quietly absorbed into classified programs before partial declassification in the 1990s. The German Patent Office had systematically concealed propulsion innovations behind innocuous titles, split across multiple filings, and shielded by corporate giants like Siemens and AEG—firms that re-emerged within U.S. defense contracting after the war.


U.S. black projects including Project Skyvault and disc aircraft programs drew directly from this German foundation. What might have democratized advanced propulsion was instead absorbed into military-industrial secrecy on both sides of the Atlantic, forming the hidden technological bedrock of America's classified aerospace empire.


Keywords
antigravityarea 51operation paperclipblack projectstorsion fieldsunified field theoryelectrograviticswright-pattersonproject skyvaultimplosion technologyfield propulsionvortex dynamicsscalar physicsglenn l martin companylockheed skunk worksnorthrop project palladium
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How a controversial fecal transplant quietly reversed autism in nonverbal twins

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How a controversial fecal transplant quietly reversed autism in nonverbal twins

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: The facial recognition technology in your smartphone is systematically draining your health

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: The facial recognition technology in your smartphone is systematically draining your health

Jacob Thomas
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy