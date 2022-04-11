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DIRECT INSIGHT TO YOUR OWN UNIQUE ELEMENTAL IMBALANCES
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22 views • April 11, 2022
Per usual, Michelle Patrick dropped many words of wisdom during day one of The Frequency Of Immortality Livestream event- press play for a short preview.
By show of likes who can say they truly understand how miraculous the vessel is that they walk around in?
Five element theory really is an amazing foundation for self-mastery and radical change in your life because it's an opportunity for you to take radical responsibility for what you've been given, which is your body.
Just being born in this body is a miracle. More people need to be focusing on learning how to unveil the miracle that they are. Can you just imagine how this would shift things?
If you haven’t already signed up for this free livestream series, what are you even doing with your life?
To ensure you receive notifications on the upcoming livestream schedule for this event and replays of all the videos directly to your inbox, make sure you are registered http://www.immortalfrequency.com/
More epic content is in the works…. Stay tuned!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
By show of likes who can say they truly understand how miraculous the vessel is that they walk around in?
Five element theory really is an amazing foundation for self-mastery and radical change in your life because it's an opportunity for you to take radical responsibility for what you've been given, which is your body.
Just being born in this body is a miracle. More people need to be focusing on learning how to unveil the miracle that they are. Can you just imagine how this would shift things?
If you haven’t already signed up for this free livestream series, what are you even doing with your life?
To ensure you receive notifications on the upcoming livestream schedule for this event and replays of all the videos directly to your inbox, make sure you are registered http://www.immortalfrequency.com/
More epic content is in the works…. Stay tuned!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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