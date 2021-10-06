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VAXXX COLLAPSE CAUGHT ON LIVE STREAM
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3910 views • October 06, 2021
And it keeps on happening . . . in a bad way it was very well timed . . . right in front of a protester calling it a death jab . . . I could be wrong, but it sounds like that policemen is learning something . . . and he actually didn't know how bad these jabs were!!!
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