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Creeds--Lick My Trance - Royalty Free Background Music for Videos*** Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music
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150 views • November 26, 2019
Creeds--Lick My Trance - Royalty Free Background Music for Videos***
Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music that Can be downloaded for Free and used for your own video projects without any copyright problems.
Audio Download - https://audiograb.com/YztryiUtN
*** See Note Below
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES copy the Credits below
4.Are there any special terms? NO
5.Can I Monetise my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
======================================================
Lick My Trance
by
Creeds
***Note
No License available.. Use this music at your own Risk. I have used it for 2 years without problems but I cannot verify you will not get a claim.
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=MindsnMemes
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/freemusicjukebox/
https://audiograb.com/u/MuggleWitchMusic
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://soundcloud.com/user-589256427
https://twitter.com/Free_M_J_
https://dlive.tv/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.facebook.com/mug.glewitch.75
https://vimeo.com/freemusicjukebox
#Creeds
#LickMyTrance
#MuggleWitchMusic
Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music that Can be downloaded for Free and used for your own video projects without any copyright problems.
Audio Download - https://audiograb.com/YztryiUtN
*** See Note Below
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES copy the Credits below
4.Are there any special terms? NO
5.Can I Monetise my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
======================================================
Lick My Trance
by
Creeds
***Note
No License available.. Use this music at your own Risk. I have used it for 2 years without problems but I cannot verify you will not get a claim.
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=MindsnMemes
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/freemusicjukebox/
https://audiograb.com/u/MuggleWitchMusic
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://soundcloud.com/user-589256427
https://twitter.com/Free_M_J_
https://dlive.tv/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.facebook.com/mug.glewitch.75
https://vimeo.com/freemusicjukebox
#Creeds
#LickMyTrance
#MuggleWitchMusic
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