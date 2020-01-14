AUSTRALIAN FIRES - AN EMERGENCY MESSAGE FROM YOUR GOVERNMENT - MAKE VIRAL! MAKE VIRAL! MAKE VIRAL!

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*****Watch it ALL TO THE END REPOST MAKE VIRAL EVERYWHERE*****
AND READ BELOW!
They Steal Our Water
They Spray Our Skies
They Poison Our Food
They Manipulate Our Weather
They Burn Our Forests
They Burn Our Homes
They Enslave Us With Debt
They Steal Our Children
And They Steal Our Lives
And They BURN ALIVE!!! OVER ONE BILLION OUR BELOVED ANIMALS IN A HELLFIRE STORM!!!
1,000,000,000,000
To Promote There Fucking "Climate Change" Scam