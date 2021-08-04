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Shiner Sea Salt and Lime Lager 3.5/5
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0 view • August 04, 2021
* Castoreum aka Beaver Anal Gland extract
Spoetzel Brewing AKA the Brewhaus of Shiners' various beers and ales give us this weeks beer. A lime and salt lager that has been a minor rage this season. Much like the Mexican lagers that are salted and limed and so popular, everyone else seems to have jumped into the fray.
This lager runs 4.0 for the ABV, 20 is the IBU count and the SRM BME (by my eye) is a nice pale straw 6.
The nose is nice, lager backbone with a citrus lime kick.
The initial hit is thin and fast as American and Mexican lagers tend to be.
Super fast middle that coats the entire mouth and leaves a clingy residue thats off putting. On the back end she is dirty and dry , it has that residual cling in there.
meh ok but not great.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 my friends.
Please like, like and remind. Hit a button as well if you would be so kind.
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Spoetzel Brewing AKA the Brewhaus of Shiners' various beers and ales give us this weeks beer. A lime and salt lager that has been a minor rage this season. Much like the Mexican lagers that are salted and limed and so popular, everyone else seems to have jumped into the fray.
This lager runs 4.0 for the ABV, 20 is the IBU count and the SRM BME (by my eye) is a nice pale straw 6.
The nose is nice, lager backbone with a citrus lime kick.
The initial hit is thin and fast as American and Mexican lagers tend to be.
Super fast middle that coats the entire mouth and leaves a clingy residue thats off putting. On the back end she is dirty and dry , it has that residual cling in there.
meh ok but not great.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 my friends.
Please like, like and remind. Hit a button as well if you would be so kind.
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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