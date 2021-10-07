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The Man of Sin Revealed in September 2015 ~ or Was He ?
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
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30 views • October 07, 2021
According to The False Witness & False brother R.g. Stair The man of Sin was to be Revealed in September of 2015 by this false Prophet.
As you will Clearly see in This message that R.g. Stair Never Revealed the man of Sin in 2015 EVEN THOUGH He Acknowledges that The 4th Thunder that He Said God Gave Him Actually took place by a Phone call He Received on March 6 2021.
Also You Will Hear Very Clearly His Proclamation in 2008 of what the 4th Thunder was to be & how it came to Pass in 2015 by The Phone Call & He is now waiting on the 5th one, YET The 4th one Never Existed or was Revealed as Ole R.g. Said Would be in 2008 !!! WOW
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
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