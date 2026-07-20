WHAT THE HELL ⚧ IS GOING ON IN MAINE❓ SIVAADY

He just wants to go to the bathroom, ya bigots 🤣





Ashley Webb (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. Webb declared candidacy for the Democratic convention scheduled on July 25, 2026.





https://ballotpedia.org/Ashley_Webb





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Maine is having rushed debates with their new 12 candidates to replace the nominee Platner that dropped out let’s see who’s next up for the job.









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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SsQGgIwbHE