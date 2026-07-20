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WHAT THE HELL ⚧ IS GOING ON IN MAINE❓ SIVAADY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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He just wants to go to the bathroom, ya bigots 🤣


Ashley Webb (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. Webb declared candidacy for the Democratic convention scheduled on July 25, 2026.


https://ballotpedia.org/Ashley_Webb


👇👇BRAND NEW SECOND CHANNEL LINK👇👇


   / @sivaadyunleashed


Maine is having rushed debates with their new 12 candidates to replace the nominee Platner that dropped out let’s see who’s next up for the job.



FOLLOW ME👇👇


👉 Channel (Main) Sivaady — / sivaadychannel

👉 Instagram — / sivaady

👉 Twitter — / therealsiv. .


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING


Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣


Sivaady


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SsQGgIwbHE

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transapocalypsesivaadymaine democratic senate candidatesashley webbballotpedia
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