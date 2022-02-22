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INTERVIEW Candice Sero Aboriginal Protester Trampled by RCMP Horse Unit in Ottawa Alexa Lavoie
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52 views • February 22, 2022
Rebel News.
https://rebelne.ws/3BB86ql | Alexa Lavoie of Rebel News speaks with Candice Sero, one of the protesters who was severely injured by the RCMP mounted unit when they charged in front of the crowd of peaceful protesters in Ottawa that were demonstrating against vaccine mandates. MORE: http://www.ConvoyReports.com
“I’m still alive, I’m still here. Thank you to everyone out there. I’m okay.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvie6t-interview-candice-sero-aboriginal-protester-trampled-by-rcmp-horse-unit-in-.html
https://rebelne.ws/3BB86ql | Alexa Lavoie of Rebel News speaks with Candice Sero, one of the protesters who was severely injured by the RCMP mounted unit when they charged in front of the crowd of peaceful protesters in Ottawa that were demonstrating against vaccine mandates. MORE: http://www.ConvoyReports.com
“I’m still alive, I’m still here. Thank you to everyone out there. I’m okay.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvie6t-interview-candice-sero-aboriginal-protester-trampled-by-rcmp-horse-unit-in-.html
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