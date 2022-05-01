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UAF Continue to place their Positions among Residential Buildings. 050122
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100 views • May 01, 2022
UAF continue to place their positions among residential buildings
Thus, video evidence appeared that in Mariupol, one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was equipped in the building of a shopping center, from where they fired mortars at the surrounding areas, actually hiding behind civilians.
Thus, video evidence appeared that in Mariupol, one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was equipped in the building of a shopping center, from where they fired mortars at the surrounding areas, actually hiding behind civilians.
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