TRUMP HAS TEAMED WITH WALGREENS AND CBS TO KILL SENIORS - LAST TIME HE TEAMED WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO MAKE VENTILATORS TO KILL SENIORS - WRITE IN JESSE VENTURA 2020

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Dirty Vaccines: New Study Reveals Prevalence of Contaminants

Dirty Vaccines Commonplace: Every Human Vaccine Tested Was Contaminated by Unsafe Levels of Metals and Debris Linked to Cancer and Autoimmune Disease, New Study Reports

by Celeste McGovern

Researchers examining 44 samples of 30 different vaccines found dangerous contaminants, including red blood cells in one vaccine and nano-metal toxicants in every single sample tested – except in one animal vaccine.

Italian scientists reported they were “baffled” by their discoveries which included single particles and aggregates of organic debris including red cells of human or possibly animal origin and metals including lead, tungsten, gold, and chromium, that have been linked to autoimmune disease and leukemia.

In the study, published this week “show the presence of micro- and nano-sized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccine samples” not declared in the products’ ingredients lists.

Lead particles were found in the cervical cancer vaccines, Gardasil and Cervarix, for example, and in the seasonal flu vaccine Aggripal manufactured by Novartis as well as in the Meningetec vaccine meant to protect against meningitis C.

Samples of an infant vaccine called Infarix Hexa (against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and haemophilus influenzae type B) manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline was found to contain stainless steel, tungsten and a gold-zinc aggregate.

Other metal contaminants included platinum, silver, bismuth, iron, and chromium. Chromium (alone or in alloy with iron and nickel) was identified in 25 of the human vaccines from Italy and France that were tested.

GSK’s Fluarix vaccine for children three years and older contained 11 metals and aggregates of metals. Similar aggregates to those identified in the vaccines have been shown to be prevalent in cases of leukemia, the researchers noted.

Many of the vaccines contained iron and iron alloys which, according to the researchers, “can corrode and the corrosion products exert a toxicity affecting the tissues”.

An image of an area in a drop of Sanofi Pasteur MSD’s Repevax (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio) vaccine “ is clearly visible” along with the presence of “debris” composed of aluminum, bromine, silicon, potassium and titanium.

In the 44 total vaccines sampled, the only sample free from inorganic contamination was Feligen.

All vaccines revealed aluminum and sodium chloride, using a Field Emission Gun Environmental Electron Scanning Microscope.

Aluminum has a documented neurotoxicity all by itself.

In most circumstances, the combinations detected are very odd as they have no technical use, cannot be found in any material handbook and they should not be present in any injectable medicament, let alone in vaccines.”

Once inside a body, foreign material in a vaccine shot, as in the case of an aluminum, is undesirable.

It’s also been shown that the contaminants found in the vaccines can enter cell nuclei and interact with DNA, the researchers note. No one knows what that can do.

Dark history

Vaccines have a long and sordid history of contamination. In 1955 batches of polio vaccine containing live polio virus infected and paralysed hundreds of children; known as the Cutter Incident for the laboratory where the vaccines had passed safety tests with flying colors.

But there are dozens of other “incidents” which would better be called acts of criminal negligence, including:

• The polio vaccine doled out between 1955 and 1963 was contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40) from monkey kidney cells used to produce the vaccine. It’s been linked epidemic of cancer.

• In 2007, Merck & Company, Inc. recalled 1.2 million doses of Hib vaccines due to contamination with bacteria called cereus, a potentially lethal food-poisoning bug.

• In 2009, more than 40,000 doses of a meningitis C vaccine for babies were withdrawn from the British market when they were found to be contaminated with blood-poisoning bacteria, S aureus.

• In 2010, analysis of eight different virus vaccines revealed retrovirus avian leukosis was found in a measles vaccine,

• In 2014, The FDA ordered GlaxoSmithKline to review its flu vaccine when it found microbiological contamination of products purporting to be sterile.

• In 2013, Merck & Company, Inc. recalled one batch of Gardasil when glass particles discovered in several phials.

• Sanofi Pasteur was contaminated with glass shards.

The FDA didn’t object.



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