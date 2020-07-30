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Event Horizon - Imperial Destroy vs Overlord XX lvl 299
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5 views • July 30, 2020
Having some fun with a fully equipped Imperial Destory against an Overlord Flagship at 1200 light years out. It's a pretty hard hitting small ship!
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame/
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame/
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
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