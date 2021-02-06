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✍ Both Hands & Both Brains 🧠
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10 views • February 06, 2021
Your hands are a direct reflection of how well you have control of your mind.
🤚 The left hand controls your right brain (creative side) 🧠
✋ The right hand controls your left brain (analytical) 🧠
Work to become Analytical AND Creative. (Not one or the other)
Refer to the book 'Whole Brain Power' for more info.
🤚 The left hand controls your right brain (creative side) 🧠
✋ The right hand controls your left brain (analytical) 🧠
Work to become Analytical AND Creative. (Not one or the other)
Refer to the book 'Whole Brain Power' for more info.
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