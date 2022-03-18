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Итоги и последствия 23.01. Игорь Стрелков и Георгий Фёдоров (25.01.2021)
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59 views • March 18, 2022
Беседа на РОЙ ТВ после протестов 23 января 2021
В студии Максима Калашникова - Игорь Стрелков и лидер "Гражданской солидарности" Георгий Фёдоров. Закачалась ли почва под Кремлём?
Источник: РОЙ ТВ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7wqeVwzexXNUb25RqxtoeA
В студии Максима Калашникова - Игорь Стрелков и лидер "Гражданской солидарности" Георгий Фёдоров. Закачалась ли почва под Кремлём?
Источник: РОЙ ТВ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7wqeVwzexXNUb25RqxtoeA
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