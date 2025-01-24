BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stephen Harper Corrupt Zionist Traitor
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
329 views • 3 months ago

WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James:


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

corruptionvaccinations5gknowledgetruthjewsfederal reservetraitorcommon lawnwozionistjusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsstephen harper
