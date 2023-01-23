Create New Account
Miles Guo: The CCP is so evil that it has not only destroyed numerous Chinese families, but also deprived the Chinese people of their courage to express love for their parents
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p23bnp31636

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is so evil that it has not only destroyed numerous Chinese families, but also deprived the Chinese people of their courage to express love for their parents.

#parents #family #evilCCP #takedowntheCCP


12/29/2022 文贵直播：共产党太邪恶了，不但摧毁了无数的家庭，还剥夺了中国人对父母表达爱的勇气！

#父母 #家庭 #邪恶中共 #消灭中共


