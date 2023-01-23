https://gettr.com/post/p23bnp31636
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is so evil that it has not only destroyed numerous Chinese families, but also deprived the Chinese people of their courage to express love for their parents.
#parents #family #evilCCP #takedowntheCCP
12/29/2022 文贵直播：共产党太邪恶了，不但摧毁了无数的家庭，还剥夺了中国人对父母表达爱的勇气！
#父母 #家庭 #邪恶中共 #消灭中共
