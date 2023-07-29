B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 3 - Food Fort

Building a fort, just like when we were kids. I apologize for any volume issues.
Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 10 Part series
Part 1 - Financing In
Part 2 - Financing Out
Part 3 - Food Fortress
Part 4 - Wilderness Opportunities
Part 5 - Shelter and Security
Part 6 - Outposts and Allies
Part 7 - Sim-survival for Preppers
Part 8 - COMS
Part 9 - B.A.D. relocation (without outposts) in 24 H (Other Admin).
Part 10 - Bug Out Vehicle (B.O.V.)
