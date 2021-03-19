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Falling Down: Karma Sucks For Joe Biden as He Falls Down Twice While Trying To Board Air Force One
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80 views • March 19, 2021
Karma sucks for Joe Biden. After calling out China and saying in public that Vlad Putin is a 'Killer' and has no soul in his eyes - the lame President (in name only) 'blew a tire', not once, but twice climbing the stairs going up and into Air Force One and the mainstream media use to give Trump grief for the way he came down stairs so cautiously. Joe is becoming a complete mess and laughingstock around the world.
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