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Proof The Bible is True 02/08/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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132 views • February 08, 2022
In 1991 Pastor Stan and his wife went on an Archaeology trip with Ron Wyatt. They saw and walked on Noah's Ark. These findings proves that the Bible is true, confirming the Ark's Rib Timbers, Timber Deck and Anchors that were used in Noah's time.

01:17 - Revealing God’s Treasure
04:07 - Noah’s Ark
10:28 - The Deck Timber of Noah’s Ark
17:30 - Anchor Stones
26:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen

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