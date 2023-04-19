Create New Account
How Does God See Us and Our Error? Does God Feel Love For Us When We Are Angry? Does He Feel Withdraw of Love from Us When We Are Angry? Is God Upset About That? God vs Parents, Give Up Regurgitation
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 18 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/Naw5PZFXsDQ

20111218 Relationship With God - The 'Way' P1


Cut:

31m17s - 42m07s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO ACTUALLY THINK ABOUT WHAT SOMEBODY FEELS. YOU HAVE TO ACTUALLY FEEL WHAT SOMEBODY FEELS TO KNOW.”

@ 35m09s


“EVERY SINGLE TIME WE ARE ANGRY OR IN FEAR WE WITHDRAW OUR LOVE FROM EVERY SINGLE THING IN OUR ENVIRONMENT IN THAT MOMENT. LOVE IS NO LONGER PRESENT.”

@ 41m08s


Keywords
spiritualityunderstandingnew agekindnessangermistakeshumilitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathnatural love pathsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformationnew newgods love for mecompassionate godgod vs parentlove compassionregurgitationi want to heal my soul

