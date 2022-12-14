Create New Account
Locking the Sky - Russian Tor-M2U SAM of Western MD in Action
Locking the sky: Tor-M2U SAM of Western MD in action


Surface-to-air missile systems continue to provide troops with a highly reliable shield against enemy air weapons around the clock.


💥 The Tor-M2U surface-to-air missile system of the Western MD destroyed a reconnaissance UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The team, once in position, used an all-around radar to detect approaching enemy UAVs.


◽️ After identifying the targets, the missiles were fired. Having ensured that the aerial targets had been hit, the vehicle changed the firing position.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

