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Basic mind fracture captured TRIGGER WARNING Podesta Video FATHERHOOD
network traumabasedmindcontrol
network traumabasedmindcontrol
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31 views • November 08, 2020
Source: alan nowhere - youtube
ACHTUNG | MASSIVER TRIGGER
Audio von einem (Klein)Kind, das gefoltert wird - so ähnlich (teilweise noch intensiver) hören sich auch Flashbacks dieser (Klein)Kinder in diesem Alter an, also genauso habe ich meinen Sohn in Panik-, Wein- und Schreikrämpfen teilweise mehrmals täglich erlebt.
Legt sich diese Phase, mit enorm viel Einfühlungsvermögen, Trost und Schutz möchten die (Klein)Kinder erzählen, was sie erlebt haben. Auch hier ist absolute Neutralität und (innere) Ruhe Grundvoraussetzung, da sich das (Klein)Kind sonst sofort wieder verschließt.
Suchen Sie lediglich einen Radiologen (MR/CT/nuklearmedizinische Untersuchung) zur Beweissicherung - am besten auf private Kosten, im Beisein eines Anwalts, der alles filmisch dokumentiert. Alles andere - ist in diesen Fällen - derzeit - fast - aussichtslos.
Mehr auf: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com

MASSIVE TRIGGER | BE CAREFUL
Audio from a tortured toddler – quite similar (partly even more intensive) they sound while having a flashback, meaning I heard my son crying like this within daily panic or other attacks within his flashbacks. Comfort the child with the highest sensibility possible, stay calm and neutral, when they afterward want to share their experiences. Otherwise, the toddler will stop immediately to tell you something.
Look for a radiologist (MRI/CT/nuclear medical examination) for further steps – best on a private basis with a lawyer accompanying you, also to document everything (!) on a camera. Everything else – within such cases – is – at the moment – without any chance.

The FBI got informed several times from truthers worldwide. This is re-uploaded for evidence to take care of our children worldwide.

More on: www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
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podestafbievidencemk ultratriggersrafatherhoodbasic mind fracturetorture of toddler
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