Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) is under full Russian control

RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship! "Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), which has become the scene of one of the biggest land battles in modern history, is now under full Russian control. RT’s Murad Gazdiev Reports from what’s left of the city."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.