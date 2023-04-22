Cashless society: the ushering in of the digital economy!!!💸💵
This episode we will take a look at our current economic situation and environment,’ as well as its effects on our social dynamic.
From the perspective of the consumers and the usage of our governmental system. The inflation rate to the state of the bank of Silicon Valley.
All current accounts has put a major crunch on the financial status to the point in which, we now are on the verge of a total collapse.
The Implementing upon the next financial structure will be digital based. The question we now face is will the next economic boom will benefit the world or is it the start of a global digital transformation into financial enslavement.
Are you prepared?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada-how-basic-income-works-1.6179760
https://youtu.be/W2Xv_9vSDE8
https://mashable.com/article/cities-with-universal-basic-income-guaranteed-income-programs
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqrO3rjsLJB/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqrOUwvLMNt/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20230411_02/
https://mobilecoin.com/podcast/bob-lee-on-revolutionizing-finance-and-the-secret-to-startup-success-ep-23
https://kion546.com/news/2023/04/05/tech-executive-bob-lee-founder-of-cash-app-dead-after-apparent-stabbing-attack-in-san-francisco/
https://www.frbservices.org/financial-services/fednow/about.html
https://www.tiktok.com/@podcasterbookclub/video/7217172081904028970
Keywords
economydigital currencycashappfed nowbob lee
