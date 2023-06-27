Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Renz | Why Does Cultural Rot Matter?
channel image
Thomas Renz
133 Subscribers
32 views
Published 17 hours ago

We’ve been talking a lot on the show about the cultural rot that’s taken over our society. We are continuing to see the bar drop on what is considered acceptable and not acceptable behavior. There was a great article in the Federalist, “Pornographer TikTok Mom Proves Why The Culture War Is Our Most Important Battle.” TikTok influencer, “Mama C,” is a 22 year old mother of 4 who posts videos of her taking care of her kids and celebrating motherhood as you would expect any mother to do, however alongside her family videos she posts about “yeeting that fetus,” proudly acknowledges aborting her fifth child, dismisses drug use while pregnant, and admits to being a mom by day and a pornstar by night, promoting her decision to be both a mom and a sex worker. Do these things sound virtuous to you? #CulturalRot #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #TikTok

www.TomRenz.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:  **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



Keywords
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket