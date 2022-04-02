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Popular no electricity fridge!
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441 views • April 02, 2022
Off grid lifestyle, an Indian ceramics factory was saved from economic disaster by producing a very popular and useful electricity-free refrigerator.
150 workers produce tens of thousands of ceramic items per day, distributing them all over India and also exporting abroad.
150 workers produce tens of thousands of ceramic items per day, distributing them all over India and also exporting abroad.
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