© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kids Escaped “Covid Prison”, Located and ARRESTED by Australian Military!
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 03, 2021
With every passing day, Australia’s identity as a “democracy” becomes a more distant memory. Instead, Australia is once again the penal colony it was founded as, an island prison with 25 million people trapped inside.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released his plan for 2022, and it basically amounts to letting him be the country’s dictator for most of the year. He wants the Australian parliament to sit for just 10 days in the entire first half of 2022.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released his plan for 2022, and it basically amounts to letting him be the country’s dictator for most of the year. He wants the Australian parliament to sit for just 10 days in the entire first half of 2022.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.