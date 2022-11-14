People ar Dropping dead faster then this Tesla,

An out-of-control Tesla sped through the streets of a Chinese province, killing two and injuring three before it finally crashed into a building earlier this month.



Terrifying footage showed a white Tesla Model Y suddenly accelerating after the driver appeared to try to park the car, and then whipping at harrowing speeds through busy streets.



The family of the driver told local outlets that the 55-year-old man lost control of the car and that it would not respond when he stepped on the brake pedal.



Tesla said it was investigating the incident, but cautioned against 'rumors,' noting their data showed the car's brake pedal was never engaged while it was speeding through town. In a statement to Reuters, Tesla said it was working with local authorities to identify the 'truth' of what led to the accident.



The wreck is just the latest in which the electric car company's automatic features have been fingered as potential culprits.











20 Million Dead from the Jab, 2.2 Billion Injured – Analyst Estimates



“These numbers are beyond staggering.”



One of the big pieces of news to come out recently is this Substack piece from Peter Halligan, which then turned into an article by The Exposé.



Peter is a most-experienced analyst in the financial industry and is very skilled at looking at and translating statistics into a summary statement.



Now, the number 20 million dead sounds absolutely ridiculous at first glance, but when you dig into the data, it makes sense. Here is how Peter came to that 20 million number.

