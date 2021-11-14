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Sky News Australia: US 'marching towards war' with China - 'Clash of the Titans' [14.11.2021]
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110 views • November 14, 2021
Political analyst Professor Joe Siracusa says the United States is "very close" to war with China over the South China Sea amid a build-up in nuclear arsenal.
It comes as US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
"We're marching towards war and its important they put a stop to it right now," Prof Siracusa said.
"But look, there isn't anything that's going to be safe if there's one hour of general nuclear war in that neck of the woods.
"And what Biden has to do is sort of reassure the Chinese that he doesn't want to go to war and the Chinese have to reassure Biden that they're not going to go to war with Taiwan without provocation – so there's plenty of room to work on here."
Prof Siracusa identified the number one issue going forward should be on setting up a security dialogue between the two nations about nuclear weapons.
958 views Nov 14, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/AiSoWI7ipQE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
It comes as US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
"We're marching towards war and its important they put a stop to it right now," Prof Siracusa said.
"But look, there isn't anything that's going to be safe if there's one hour of general nuclear war in that neck of the woods.
"And what Biden has to do is sort of reassure the Chinese that he doesn't want to go to war and the Chinese have to reassure Biden that they're not going to go to war with Taiwan without provocation – so there's plenty of room to work on here."
Prof Siracusa identified the number one issue going forward should be on setting up a security dialogue between the two nations about nuclear weapons.
958 views Nov 14, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/AiSoWI7ipQE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
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