Христианам! Печать Бога Откровение Апокалипсис Иоанна Богослова

Печать Бога гарантирует спасение души, но не гарантирует спасение тела, т.к. во время Великой Скорби установится небывалый доселе на Земле зной.
Начало https://youtu.be/FW0Q5zasRNQ Продолжение https://youtu.be/4QuBz_gJFo0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.