SHOCKING Aerial Clash between Russian Su-35 and French RAFALE fighters left the World Speechless

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On May 8, during a routine overflight of Russian Su-24 bombers over international waters of the Baltic Sea, French Rafale fighter jets began to imitate an attack on Russian bombers and perform dangerous maneuvers, preventing Russian combat aircraft from completing a flight mission. The French pilots knew that the Russian Su-24 bombers were not armed with defensive weapons and lacked high maneuverability. .............................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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