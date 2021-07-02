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Proud Boys & Oath Keepers Are False Flag Operations Set Up By The FBI - Don't Be Fooled
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250 views • July 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Who is surprised that the oath keepers and proud boys was an FBI setup - https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-missing-link-fbi-unindicted-co-conspirator/
Proud boys leader was FBI informant, it's all a fix - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant
Did the FBI set up Antifa to? - https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ap-top-news-elections-james-comey-politics-bdd3b6078e9efadcfcd0be4b65f2362e
Setting the stage for more deaths this fall - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-28-chinese-billionaire-ccp-release-another-covid-strain.html
Here come the climate change cause of deaths - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/canada-heatwave-2021-temperature-records.html
New Zealand - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/new-zealand-polar-blast-snow-wind-waves-cold-temperatures-antarctica.html
France - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/vosges-hail-storm-weather-video-photo.html
The dust bowl 100 years ago - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/terrible-dust-bowl-photos-despair-great-depression.html
Doomsday maps of the world due to sea level - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/shocking-doomsday-maps-world-scallion-how-billionaire-escape-plans.html
The mainstream is finally catching up to me - https://www.miracleofwater.com/post/most-important-blog-so-far
Vernon Jones is based and destroys CNN - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cnns-controlling-negroes-stands-controlling-negroes-vernon-jones-destroys-cnn-reporter/
California to give free health care to illegals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/californias-budget-will-give-illegal-aliens-free-healthcare_3882063.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-07-01&mktids=b869ce14e25264f8ffc9215e3dc220c6&est=e6yd3%2FZ0Kfisj5sR1FckM0cc%2BWNuTiD%2B3TIPT0pPdigmKHaij%2Bbs63Z5sQsym78%3D
Twitter won't let you mock "journalists" that were way wrong - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/06/30/twitter-blacklists-journalists-posting-their-ls-account-for-mocking-media/
Freudian slip? Hahaa, - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bbc-news-mixes-up-bill-cosby-and-bill-clinton/
Illinois goes full woke - https://justthenews.com/nation/states/bill-put-feminine-hygiene-products-boys-bathrooms-goes-governor
Facebook encourages ratting on "extremists" - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/facebook-endgame-is-fast-approaching/
Vietnamese congress member sets fool straight - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpmOK5-VvrI
Bobby Bonilla gets 1.2 million until 2035 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-bobby-bonilla-day/
The United Spot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwK6xsfAM74
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Who is surprised that the oath keepers and proud boys was an FBI setup - https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-missing-link-fbi-unindicted-co-conspirator/
Proud boys leader was FBI informant, it's all a fix - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/27/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informant
Did the FBI set up Antifa to? - https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ap-top-news-elections-james-comey-politics-bdd3b6078e9efadcfcd0be4b65f2362e
Setting the stage for more deaths this fall - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-28-chinese-billionaire-ccp-release-another-covid-strain.html
Here come the climate change cause of deaths - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/canada-heatwave-2021-temperature-records.html
New Zealand - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/new-zealand-polar-blast-snow-wind-waves-cold-temperatures-antarctica.html
France - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/vosges-hail-storm-weather-video-photo.html
The dust bowl 100 years ago - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/terrible-dust-bowl-photos-despair-great-depression.html
Doomsday maps of the world due to sea level - https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/shocking-doomsday-maps-world-scallion-how-billionaire-escape-plans.html
The mainstream is finally catching up to me - https://www.miracleofwater.com/post/most-important-blog-so-far
Vernon Jones is based and destroys CNN - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cnns-controlling-negroes-stands-controlling-negroes-vernon-jones-destroys-cnn-reporter/
California to give free health care to illegals - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/californias-budget-will-give-illegal-aliens-free-healthcare_3882063.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-07-01&mktids=b869ce14e25264f8ffc9215e3dc220c6&est=e6yd3%2FZ0Kfisj5sR1FckM0cc%2BWNuTiD%2B3TIPT0pPdigmKHaij%2Bbs63Z5sQsym78%3D
Twitter won't let you mock "journalists" that were way wrong - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/06/30/twitter-blacklists-journalists-posting-their-ls-account-for-mocking-media/
Freudian slip? Hahaa, - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bbc-news-mixes-up-bill-cosby-and-bill-clinton/
Illinois goes full woke - https://justthenews.com/nation/states/bill-put-feminine-hygiene-products-boys-bathrooms-goes-governor
Facebook encourages ratting on "extremists" - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/facebook-endgame-is-fast-approaching/
Vietnamese congress member sets fool straight - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpmOK5-VvrI
Bobby Bonilla gets 1.2 million until 2035 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-bobby-bonilla-day/
The United Spot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwK6xsfAM74
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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