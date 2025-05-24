BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Failure to warn people is a conspiracy ~ justified Human climate change murder ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
20 views • 22 hours ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how CDC and WHO kept information from us about the side-affects of the vaccines / drugs, i.e. vaccines are drugs, for fear of people becoming vaccine hesitant. We will also talk about how CDC and WHO were more concerned about drug companies making money off of patients being perpetually sick, or being able to murder you in the name of the fake human cause climate change. Finally, we will share with you the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 425: Failure to warn.



references:

- the highwire E425: failure to warn

  https://rumble.com/v6tqd3z-episode-425-failure-to-warn.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- family guy S11E03 - The Old Man and the Big 'C'

  https://putlockers.li/tv-show/family-guy-1999_NHBXM29hdnhBYU09/S11E03/watch.html

- the Simpsons S31E17 - Highway to Well

  https://putlockers.li/tv-show/the-simpsons-1989_VHljb1F4Wi92YzA9/S31E17/watch.html

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


cancervaccinescensorshipfdacdcvaccinedoublewhosocialheartdisinformationmandatesfailureattackstocausemisinformationdistancewarnstudies19blindplacebocovidmyocarditis
