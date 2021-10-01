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You’re Not Husband Material? Good! | Popp Culture
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48 views • October 01, 2021
A stunning and brave poisonous tree frog on Bolde thinks most men aren’t husband material. You know what I say? GOOD!
#PoppCulture #RedPill #HusbandMaterial
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Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday!
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Sources
Main Article - Men Aren’t Husband Material
https://archive.vn/RHYjR
Marriage Rates at All Time Low
https://archive.vn/WCbdI
Women Cheat More Than Men
https://archive.vn/phaAk
Sugar Babies Helping Married Men Cheat
https://archive.vn/1voqe
Women Disqualify 86% of Men Based on Height
https://archive.vn/7Jqby
Size Does Matter
https://archive.ph/3NBm6
Psycho Simp Kills Family
https://archive.vn//uj6uC
Men Doing Chores Equals Divorce
https://archive.vn/3CxO3
80 Percent of Divorces Are Filed by Women
https://archive.vn/uYNy6
Women Have More Legal Rights Than Men
https://archive.vn/TKKXL
#PoppCulture #RedPill #HusbandMaterial
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
https://redonkulas.locals.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Sponsored by Von Goble’s “Best Year Ever”
https://tinyurl.com/von-goble-best-year-ever
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources
Main Article - Men Aren’t Husband Material
https://archive.vn/RHYjR
Marriage Rates at All Time Low
https://archive.vn/WCbdI
Women Cheat More Than Men
https://archive.vn/phaAk
Sugar Babies Helping Married Men Cheat
https://archive.vn/1voqe
Women Disqualify 86% of Men Based on Height
https://archive.vn/7Jqby
Size Does Matter
https://archive.ph/3NBm6
Psycho Simp Kills Family
https://archive.vn//uj6uC
Men Doing Chores Equals Divorce
https://archive.vn/3CxO3
80 Percent of Divorces Are Filed by Women
https://archive.vn/uYNy6
Women Have More Legal Rights Than Men
https://archive.vn/TKKXL
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