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21 Year Old, Double-Vaccinated, Very Fit College Senior Dies Of COVID
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205 views • October 19, 2021
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Friends and family are mourning the death of a 21-year-old vaccinated University of Georgia senior who died of COVID-19.
Shawn Kuhn died Monday after battling COVID-19-based pneumonia for nearly six weeks, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
His older sister Sharla Brook Kuhn said that Shawn had been fully vaccinated, according to the university’s newspaper The Red & Black.
Shawn Kuhn was on the University of Georgia’s dean list and “working towards a Bachelor's Degree in exercise and sports science,” according to his obituary. He also was a certified personal trainer at the Ramsey Student Center on campus and worked at a Chick-fil-A in Athens.
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 21-year-old vaccinated University of Georgia senior who died of COVID-19.
Shawn Kuhn died Monday after battling COVID-19-based pneumonia for nearly six weeks, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
His older sister Sharla Brook Kuhn said that Shawn had been fully vaccinated, according to the university’s newspaper The Red & Black.
Shawn Kuhn was on the University of Georgia’s dean list and “working towards a Bachelor's Degree in exercise and sports science,” according to his obituary. He also was a certified personal trainer at the Ramsey Student Center on campus and worked at a Chick-fil-A in Athens.
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