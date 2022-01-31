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NHS MANDATE SCRAPPED 🤬 INCANDESCENT WITH RAGE / UNFORGIVABLE (MIRRORED)
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287 views • January 31, 2022
NHS MANDATE SCRAPPED 🤬 INCANDESCENT WITH RAGE / UNFORGIVABLE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaYSobAL7Baz/
Fucking bastards should give all those care workers their jobs back, (if they want them) AND compensate them for loss of earnings. Don't forget all the stress they've put these people under - that takes a toll on anyone's mental health and wellbeing. I pray the care workers who were sacked will take their former employers to court for wrongful dismissal! It's all disgusting. Well done to all those who stood firm. We have to stand up against tyranny. Solidarity gets results. They need to be sued for everyone who lost their jobs every company who implemented this crap needs to compensate these workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usHqfX0pCug
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaYSobAL7Baz/
Fucking bastards should give all those care workers their jobs back, (if they want them) AND compensate them for loss of earnings. Don't forget all the stress they've put these people under - that takes a toll on anyone's mental health and wellbeing. I pray the care workers who were sacked will take their former employers to court for wrongful dismissal! It's all disgusting. Well done to all those who stood firm. We have to stand up against tyranny. Solidarity gets results. They need to be sued for everyone who lost their jobs every company who implemented this crap needs to compensate these workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usHqfX0pCug
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