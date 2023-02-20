Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 18-19

Russian forces launched several missile strikes against AFU facility in Khmelnyntskyi.

According to preliminary reports, the location of the 383rd Separate UAV Regiment, where Ukrainian drones might have been stored, was hit.

▪️AFU have once again struck Gornal, Elizavetovka and Popovo-lezhachi in the border districts of Kursk Region.

Three households came under fire, but no casualties were reported.

▪️Ukrainian formations shelled Shebekinsky urban district. The district centre and the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement came under fire.





In Shebekino, a woman was seriously wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, while in Novaya Tavolzhanka, a 12-year-old girl was killed.





▪️In Kup’yans’k sector, Russian troops liberated Hryanykivka on the eastern bank of Oskil River, knocking Ukrainian units out of the settlement.





The enemy launched a series of unsuccessful counterattacks in an attempt to retake the settlement, but the servicemen repelled the attack.





▪️After liberation of Paraskoviivka, fighters of Wagner PMC advance on Berkhivka, through which several important routes run.





Russian forces are engaged in heavy street fighting on the northern and eastern outskirts of the settlement.





▪️Southwest of Bakhmut, the enemy managed to push Russian troops back from the Bakhmut-Konstantynivka road.





Fighting is now taking place on the approaches to the motorway - control over it will significantly limit the supply of AFU garrison in Bakhmut.





▪️Ukrainian forces again carried out massive shelling on Voroshylovs'kyi district of Donetsk.





As a result, the building of Donetsk prosecutor's office and several civilian buildings were damaged and seven people were injured.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar