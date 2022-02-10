California Commies On The Ropes: The Choice: Prosperous And Bright Vs. Total Tyranny

Sixty years ago, America was at the peak of its power, and California was apex of America. It wasn’t just a world of glamour and show business, it was also the best state to be a member of the lower middle class. That was then, the drought, the corruption, the Newsom Noose over the necks of patriots and Christians, is now. It’s a very long shot, but Leo Zacky is making a run for governor of California. He’s certainly different from most candidates. Leo Zacky got his hands dirty doing real American labor to try and keep the family business afloat. But now, after a hundred years, it’s gone, just like the glory days of California. So now, Leo is running for governor.