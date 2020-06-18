Flashback: 2020 REAL ID, Chips & RFID- EXPOSED By Aaron Russo, Rockefeller Plans

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REAL ID laws are now finally being enforced in most U.S. states this year- 2020. In the 2000's, film director and former Hollywood elite, Aaron Russo, explains his direct learning of Rockefeller plans to microchip all U.S. citizens and enforce REAL ID acts (put into place via the Patriot Act, post 9/11). Listen to what Aaron explained several years before he died.
Drea East Coast – YouTube April 13, 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBm_9mIEyQs&;feature=emb_title