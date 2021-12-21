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Robert Malone MD - Statement on Child Vaccination - December 2021
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332 views • December 21, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone is a Virologist and Immunologist and known as the architect of the mRNA Vaccine Technology.
Here is his impassioned statement and a very powerful message
To parents everywhere, this has to be THE most important video of 2021
Here is his impassioned statement and a very powerful message
To parents everywhere, this has to be THE most important video of 2021
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