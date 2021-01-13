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NEWS UPDATE: TRUMP & INAUGURATION - A Quick message from Robert Steele - Dinner with Juan O'Savin
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1331 views • January 13, 2021
Robert David Steele gives a short summary of his discussion with Juan O'Sullivan regarding the Inauguration, who and when it will occur - and it won't be Joe Biden.
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UTube Video Location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcweL5E4q3U&;feature=youtu.be
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UTube Video Location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcweL5E4q3U&;feature=youtu.be
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