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Book of the Month War Is a Racket Jesse Ventura Off The Grid - Ora TV (MIRRORED)
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228 views • December 16, 2019
Book of the Month War Is a Racket Jesse Ventura Off The Grid - Ora TV (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jesse Ventura at:-
https://youtu.be/h30FE0MxEMc
Jesse Ventura's Book Club is back on #OffTheGrid with "War Is a Racket"-- an anti-war classic written by one of America's most decorated soldiers, a two-time Congressional Medal of Honor winner, Major General Smedley Darlington Butler. Want to win your own copy of "War Is a Racket"? Visit offthegridblog.ora.tv.\
SUBSCRIBE HERE - http://bit.ly/1f1pYKL
Ask Jesse Ventura your questions here- http://www.ora.tv/offthegrid/askjesse
"Off The Grid" premieres Monday, January 27 at 3PM EST / 12PM PST. And then tune in Tuesday through Friday, 3PM EST.
www.ora.tv
SUBSCRIBE to Jesse Ventura's channel:
http://bit.ly/1cxRueG
Sign up for show updates here:
http://on.ora.tv/1bVRusp
LIKE "Jesse Ventura" on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/jesseventura
FOLLOW Jesse Ventura on Twitter & Comment on the show using #OffTheGrid
https://twitter.com/GovJVentura
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jesse Ventura at:-
https://youtu.be/h30FE0MxEMc
Jesse Ventura's Book Club is back on #OffTheGrid with "War Is a Racket"-- an anti-war classic written by one of America's most decorated soldiers, a two-time Congressional Medal of Honor winner, Major General Smedley Darlington Butler. Want to win your own copy of "War Is a Racket"? Visit offthegridblog.ora.tv.\
SUBSCRIBE HERE - http://bit.ly/1f1pYKL
Ask Jesse Ventura your questions here- http://www.ora.tv/offthegrid/askjesse
"Off The Grid" premieres Monday, January 27 at 3PM EST / 12PM PST. And then tune in Tuesday through Friday, 3PM EST.
www.ora.tv
SUBSCRIBE to Jesse Ventura's channel:
http://bit.ly/1cxRueG
Sign up for show updates here:
http://on.ora.tv/1bVRusp
LIKE "Jesse Ventura" on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/jesseventura
FOLLOW Jesse Ventura on Twitter & Comment on the show using #OffTheGrid
https://twitter.com/GovJVentura
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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