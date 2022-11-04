White Victims of Black Crime - 0056 - Charles H Hurt - Montgomery is paroled 11-17-2021

Charles’ was patrolling Anna T. Jordan Park to flush out truants, when he came across Montgomery, who had skipped classes to sleep in the park. As Charles frisked him from his waist to his shoes, Montgomery pulled out a concealed pistol and shot him. He left behind a wife and three children.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.