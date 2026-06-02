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The SHOCKING Link Between Dehydration, Heart Attacks & Constipation - Dr. Bryan Ardis | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the shocking connection he sees between dehydration, heart attacks, heat strokes, constipation, and overall health. Dr. Ardis breaks down why he believes mineral deficiencies, hydration, and proper elimination are being overlooked in modern medicine, especially when it comes to athletes, seniors, and people struggling with chronic symptoms. He also shares the story behind his Hydrate Complete and Doc’s Poop Assist formulas, his work with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, and why he believes families need to rethink how they support the body naturally.


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Dr. Bryan Ardis:

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HYDRATE: https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-green-apple-30-servings/


Dr. Bryan Ardis is a chiropractic physician, researcher, and outspoken health advocate known for challenging mainstream medical narratives. He rose to national prominence for exposing inconsistencies in COVID-19 treatment protocols and pharmaceutical safety claims. Dr. Ardis specializes in uncovering root causes of chronic illness, hormone disruption, and environmental toxicity. His work focuses on independent research, peer-reviewed studies, and historical medical data often ignored by corporate medicine. Through media appearances and public education, he encourages individuals to reclaim personal responsibility for health and informed consent.


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