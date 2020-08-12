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Biden Linked DOD Official Calls for Alex Jones' Death
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61 views • August 12, 2020
A Deep State veteran, Zachery Tyson Brown, who was working in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as recently as last month, took to LinkedIn to seemingly and subtly hint that he wants Alex Jones to be given the Anwar al-Awlaki treatment.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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