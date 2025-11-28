© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colombian authorities rescued 17 children from the Jewish Lev Tahor sect during a raid at a hotel, amid allegations of child abuse, kidnapping, forced marriages, pregnancies, and child trafficking.
The children were kidnapped from their families, suggesting a possible trafficking operation disguised as religious activity.
The rescued children include citizens of the United States, Guatemala, and Canada.
