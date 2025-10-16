Thursday, August 21st, 1913: Additional Unsworn Statement made at Court by Leo M. Frank to the Jury, Temporary Fulton County Superior Court, Atlanta, Georgia.

LEO FRANK MOUNTS THE WITNESS STAND FOR THE SECOND AND LAST TIME OF HIS TRIAL, MAKING AN UNSWORN STATEMENT

In reply to the statement of the boy that he saw me talking to Mary Phagan when she backed away from me, that is absolutely false, that never occurred.

In reply to the two girls, Robinson and Hewel, that they saw me talking to Mary Phagan and that I called her" Mary," I wish to say that they are mistaken.

It is very possible that I have talked to the little girl in going through the factory and examining the work, but I never knew her name, either to call her "Mary Phagan," "Miss Phagan," or "Mary. "

In reference to the statements of the two women who say that they saw me going into the dressing room with Miss Rebecca Carson, I wish to state that that is utterly false.

It is a slander on the young lady, and I wish to state that as far as my knowledge of Miss Rebecca Carson goes, she is a lady of unblemished character.

DEFENDANT CLOSES.