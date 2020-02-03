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Powerful Government, Weak Nation
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11 views • February 03, 2020
The United States has the most powerful government in the history of the world. But so many people still live in almost constant fear - and call for even more government to "protect" them. This isn't the approach of a free people. Not even close. And the founders repeatedly warned us about the dangers of "consolidation"
Path to Liberty: February 3, 2020
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Path to Liberty: February 3, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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